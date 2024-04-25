Proposed budget public meetings to be held this weekend

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The City of San Luis is looking for community feedback on how spending for the next fiscal year could be distributed.

San Luis is holding two public meetings on the 2025 budget.

Money could go to a wide range of departments.

"Projects from public works. Parks, water, infrastructure all those projects will be discussed at the meeting, the public is more than welcome to listen and see what's coming for the next fiscal year," said Francia Alonso, City of San Luis Public Information Officer.

The meetings will be at the Cesar Chavez Cultural Center on Friday, April 26, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. and on Saturday, April 27, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.