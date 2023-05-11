Skip to Content
Mayor Nicholls to hold press conference ahead of Title 42 ending

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma Mayor Douglas Nicholls will hold a press conference ahead of Title 42 ending later Thursday night.

According to a press release, the press conference, starting at 3:00pm, will discuss the City's need for President Joe Biden to issue a Federal Emergency Declaration following the expiration of Title 42 and the influx of migrants entering the city.

If anyone is unable to attend, then they can watch the press conference on the City's cable channel 73.

The conference will also be available via Zoom. To access the conference via Zoom, click on "Calendar," select "Mayor's Press Conference," and click "Join."

