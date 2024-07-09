Skip to Content
Crime

Jury selection begins for Alement bar murders

Yuma County Sheriff's Office
By
Published 1:21 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Jury selection is now underway in the trial of a man charged with murdering two men outside of a local bar.

48-year-old Guadalupe Pelayo was charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the shooting deaths of 41-year-old Francisco Lopez and 35-year-old Luis Navarrete.

The murders took place outside of the Alement bar in Downtown Yuma in the early morning hours of January 30 of last year.

Pelayo passed a mental health evaluation last August, ensuring he was competent to stand trial.

Trial dates have not been set, but the state anticipates the trial will last four weeks.

