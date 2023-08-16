Murder suspect competent to stand trial

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA/KECY) – The man accused of killing two men outside a local bar has been deemed competent to stand trial.

On Wednesday, a judge informed 48-year-old Guadalupe Pelayo he passed his mental health evaluation.

He's charged with the shooting deaths of 41-year-old Francisco Lopez and 35-year-old Luis Navarrete.

The murders took place outside the Alement bar in Downtown Yuma in the early morning hours of January 30.

Lopez died at the scene and Navarrete later died at the hospital.

Pelayo turned himself in to authorities later that evening.

A trial setting hearing is set to take place on September 15.