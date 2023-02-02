Double murder suspect charged for first degree murder

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The wife of one of the two men shot to death in Downtown Yuma speaks out.

This as the murder suspect makes his second court appearance.

47-year-old Guadalupe Pelayo was formally charged with two counts of first-degree murder.

A night out for two friends ends in tragedy and leaves two Yuma families in heartache and disbelief.

41-year-old Francisco Lopez and 35-year-old Luis Navarrete went out for a fun night not knowing it would be their last.

“They were just there at the wrong place, walking into a bar, and that’s it," said Andrea Guerrero, Luis' wife.

The wife of Luis Navarrete spoke to us about the way this crime has affected her and her family.

“I’m distraught. I'm broken into pieces. I have children suffering. Make sure that justice is served for my husband and my friend," said Guerrero.

Andrea describes her husband as kind, gentle, and family oriented,

“Luis was a person that would of taken any bullet for anyone," mentioned Guerrero.

Family members of both victims were present in court Thursday afternoon when Pelayo was formally charged.

“I’ll simply note that two charges were filed by the county attorney’s office the court both alleging first degree murder with ore meditation both class one felonies,” said Judge Gregory Stewart from the Yuma County Justice Court.

The families are asking for the community to come forward with any information.

“If they saw something, If they know something to please say something because that could be their brother … because that can be their son one day,” said Guerrero.

Pelayo's cash-only bond remains at $2 million.

He will be back in court next week.