Alleged auto theft suspect receives plea deal

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The man charged with stealing money from Plaza Auto Center back in 2022 was back in court Tuesday where he received a plea offer from the state.

44-year-old Alfredo Ibarra is charged with committing fraud from April to June 2022, causing an estimated total of more than $44,000 in losses.

He was originally scheduled to go to trial later this year before receiving this plea offer.

Ibarra's attorney says his client needs more time to review the offer before deciding whether or not to take it.

If Ibarra rejects the plea offer, his trial will go on as scheduled.

He is currently out of custody and will be back in court August 20.