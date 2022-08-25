Somerton man suspected of fraud and theft at local dealership

Man out on bail, will be in court soon

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - One man is currently suspected of fraud and theft that happened at a local car dealership, according to Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO).

Alfredo Ibarra, 42, was suspected to have worked at a dealership where he possibly committed fraud and was later booked on six counts of Fraudulent Schemes and thirteen counts of Theft.

Multiple offenses were reported to have happened from April to June 2022, causing an estimated total of $44,600 in losses to the business and victims.

Ibarra was arrested and booked on August 24, 2022 and is out on bond, says YCSO.

The case is still under investigation, but if anyone has any information then please contact the Yuma

County Sheriff’s Office at 928-783-4427 or 78-CRIME to remain anonymous.