Yuma County

Man accused of fraud arrested again

KYMA / YCSO
today at 4:04 PM
Published 4:44 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The man accused of stealing money from Plaza Auto Center back in August 2022 was taken into custody once again on Tuesday after failing to appear in court.

The judge said 44-year-old Alfredo Ibarra was not complying with his court-mandated pre-trial services.

Ibarra was out on a $35,000 bond after being accused of committing multiple counts of fraudulent activity and theft at Plaza Auto Center.

The business said this resulted in a financial loss of over $44,000.

The owner of the dealership said Ibarra was one of the managers who worked there for about five years. 

Ibarra will be back in court next month with his trial scheduled to start in October.

Samantha Byrd

Samantha Byrd joined the KYMA team in February 2022 and is the morning anchor/producer for News 11 and Fox 9.

You can reach out to her with story ideas at sammy.byrd@kecytv.com

