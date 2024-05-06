SPECIAL REPORT: Where is Lithium Valley?

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - For years, lithium has been a popular topic in Imperial County due to the amount of lithium minerals found beneath the Salton Sea area.

Talks such as bringing more economic development into the area, But as years have passed, where is the industry currently standing with all the economic development talk? Where is Lithium Valley?

“Within District 4 in Imperial County it has a resource that has been used for 40 years to create geothermal energy but now within that geothermal brine that produces power is also critical minerals critical for our new economy,” said Ryan Kelley, Imperial County District 4 Supervisor.

