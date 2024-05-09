Yuma County high school seniors welcome to join 2024 Seniors In The Glow Grad Night

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A group of local organizations will host a Grad Night event for 2024 high school senior graduates.

This fun and exciting event will be on Friday, May 24, at the Desert Sun Stadium, 1280 Desert Sun Drive.

Gates open at 11 p.m. and will finish around 3 a.m.

The Yuma County Anti-Drug Coalition (YCADC) shared that this event provides a safe, fun, and drug-free environment for the teen community.

Grad Night is a free event and only Yuma County Seniors with a valid school ID will be admitted.

YCADC said parents can attend Grad Night but are required to sign up as volunteers. To register as a volunteer, email Joanne Fiser at ycadc1@gmail.com.

At the event, there will be mobile food vendors, snacks, and non-alcoholic beverages available to attendees for free.

There will also be activities, entertainment, special performances, live music, dancing, and raffle prizes at Grad Night.

For more information or questions about Grad Night, go to yumacountyantidrugcoalition.org/2024-senior-grad-night.