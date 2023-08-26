Skip to Content
I-8 shooting victim seeks help paying for medical expenses

today at 11:50 AM
Published 12:01 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Jorge Corona, the victim in the shooting that took place on the I-8 on August 14, is asking the public for help paying medical expenses.

The 26-year-old has created a GoFundMe after he was allegedly shot in the head by his girlfriend, Andrea Contreras.

Contreras was arrested on August 17 for attempted murder.

Corona says he has trouble eating, sleeping and that he has constant pain in his head due to his injuries. He also says he is blind out of his right eye.  

