Yuma woman arrested for shooting on Interstate 8

EDITOR'S NOTE: The Yuma Police Department said the incident was an act of domestic violence and not a road rage incident. Yuma police arrested the woman.

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - A Yuma woman was arrested Thursday morning in connection with a shooting on Interstate 8 that sent one man to the hospital.

The Imperial County District Attorney's Office confirms the suspect was arrested at her home in Yuma by the Yuma Police Department.

The shooting happened Monday about a mile away from the Algodones and Andrade exit.

The Imperial County District Attorney said the suspect is waiting to be extradited to California.

“Because we are dealing with two different states, the actual act happening in California. The suspect located in Yuma we are going to have to do what we call an extradition hearing. Now with that really requires is that we have to prove that the person taken into custody. We have to prove their identity that they are the person that they are in fact seeking or trying to apprehend," stated George Marquez, District Attorney.

The suspect is being held at the Yuma County Jail on a bond of $500,000.