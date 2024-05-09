Final leadHERship workshop to discuss developing a growth mindset

Upcoming workshop is called 'Obstacles as Opportunities: Developing a Growth Mindset for Success'

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona Western College (AWC) said its leadHERship initiative will have its final workshop of the semester on Monday, May 13.

This final workshop will be happening from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. and will be in Room 104 at the San Luis Learning Center, 1340 N. Eighth Avenue.

AWC said Professor of English Dr. Ellen Riek will discuss with attendees on how to cultivate a self-perspective that views challenges as opportunities for future growth.

“In this hands-on workshop participants will discuss the impact of shifting from a fixed mindset to a growth mindset, identify the steps to help make that shift, and engage in two creative activities that draw on traditional wisdom and practices to help us honor our past and become women who value struggles as integral to our success,” said Dr. Riek.

The leadHERship initiative encourages everyone to join the monthly workshops as it seeks to foster a campus culture that supports every individual's growth and success.

AWC said the initiative will continue during the Fall 2024 semester and will have five workshops, its mentorship program, and 10 more scholarships for participants.