Parents of murdered deputy sues Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department

today at 11:31 AM
LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KYMA, KECY/NBC) - The parents of Ryan Clinkunbroomer, the deputy who was shot and killed while sitting in his patrol car back in September, is suing the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department (LACSD) for the death of their son.

Back in September, a good samaritan found Clinkunbroomer, 30, unconscious in his car and called 911. When he arrived at Antelope Valley Medical Center (AVMC), Clinkunbroomer died from his injuries.

Following Clinkunbroomer's death, LACSD issued a reward of up to $250,000 for information about the shooting.

Two days after the shooting, LACSD announced the arrest of a 29-year-old man after an hours-long standoff at the suspect's home.

Dillon Fuhrman

