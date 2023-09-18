LACSD issues reward for information regarding deputy’s murder
LOS ANGLES, Calif. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department (LACSD) has issued a special bulletin for information on the murder of Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer.
In the bulletin, issued on Sunday, LACSD is offering a $250,000 reward should the information provided to them lead to an arrest.
The bulletin is as follows:
"On September 16, 2023, at approximately 5:57 PM, Deputy Clinkunbroomer was shot while he was in his patrol vehicle at the intersection of Sierra Hwy and East Avenue Q. Deputy Clinkunbroomer later succumbed to his injuries.
The vehicle, a dark colored 2006-2012 Toyota Corolla, 4-door sedan, has been identified as a vehicle of interest.
Detectives are seeking the public’s assistance in locating the vehicle and are asking anyone with information to please contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger ($100,000), the City of Palmdale ($100,000) and the Association for Los Angeles Deputy Sheriffs ($50,000) have each authorized rewards for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) involved.
Anyone with information is asked to please contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500."