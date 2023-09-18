LACSD holds press conference, announcing person of interest in deputy’s murder

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KYMA, KECY/NBC) - The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Office (LACSD) held a press conference Monday.

According to NBC News, the press conference was in regards to announcing a person of interest in connection to the killing of a deputy over the weekend.

Sheriff Robert Luna announced the arrest of a 29-year-old man for the ambush killing of 30-year-old Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer. The suspect, according to Luna, was taken into custody after an hours-long standoff at his home.

"Eventually, they deployed chemical agents and the suspect ultimately surrendered...Those special enforcement deputies...took the time to try to deescalate this and take this individual peacefully into custody when they knew that our deputy was not afforded the same opportunity, he never gave our deputy a chance. But yet our men and women gave this individual a chance to take him into custody peacefully." Sheriff Robert Luna

Luna also added that LACSD needs "the public's continued help and support" in getting the suspect prosecuted.

You can watch the livestream in the article.