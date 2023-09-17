California sheriff’s deputy shot and killed while on duty

PALMDALE COUNTY, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Authorities are searching for the gunman who shot and killed a California sheriff's deputy in an apparent ambush Saturday night.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department (LASD) said Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer was discovered unconscious in his patrol car by a good samaritan at around 6:00pm in Palmdale.

After authorities were alerted, Clinkunbroomer was rushed to the Antelope Valley Medical Center, where he died of his wounds.

"There is a family...at [the] hospital that's grieving...an imaginable loss. It's a young kid who came to work to serve all of us," said Sheriff Robert Luna of LASD.

Targeted

Clinkunbroomer, 30-years-old, was a field training officer and third-generation law enforcement official who had just gotten engaged four days prior to the deadly shooting, according to LASD.

The department is investigating the circumstances of the shooting, but said it appears to be targeted.

No suspect information has been released at this time.

"We really need your help. We need to get this guy off the street, guy or guys. He's a public safety threat. He ambushed and killed, murdered one of our deputies. We need your help to get him off the street," Luna expressed.