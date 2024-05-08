Arizona doctors speak on 1864 abortion ban repeal

PHOENIX (KYMA, KECY) - Following the vote to repeal the state's 1864 abortion ban, Arizona doctors held a virtual gathering to talk about how the ban will harm patients until the repeal takes effect.

In a press release, Arizona doctors, during the virtual meeting, also called for the passage of the Arizona Abortion Access Act in November.

"Arizona's 1864 abortion ban could be in effect through the end of September, meaning pregnant patients will not be able to access abortion care in the state of Arizona for many months. They'll be forced to flee the state for care, if they have the financial and socioeconomic ability to do so. However, if they don't, they'll be forced to remain pregnant, even if they are suffering pregnancy complications with their lives at risk, or are survivors of rape, incest, or human trafficking. We need to pass the Arizona for Abortion Access Act to end this confusion and ensure patients and families are in control of their own health decisions under the guidance and care of their physicians once and for all" Dr. Cadey Harrel, Tucson family physician and Arizona Lead for the Committee to Protect Health Care

The committee says while the Arizona Legislature voted to repeal the 1864 ban, which Governor Katie Hobbs signed into law, the ban will take effect as early as June 27, "and remain the law of the land until well into the fall."

The committee explains that the repeal bill didn't include an emergency clause, "which would have required two-thirds majorities in both chambers of the Legistature," and without the emergency clause, the repeal won't take effect until 90 days "after the Legislature adjourns for the year."

Furthermore, Arizona will revert to the 15-week ban when the repeal takes effect, according to the committee.

"Like the 1864 ban, the 15-week ban has no exceptions for survivors of rape or incest, or the health of the pregnant person. Abortions are only permitted for medical emergencies, but medicine isn't always black and white, especially when it comes to emergencies. A vague medical emergency exception like the one in Arizona's 15 week ban forces doctors to ask is, '[Is] this patient close enough to death to intervene?' 'How sick must a patient become before I can take the action I know will help save their health, future fertility, and life?'" Dr. Atsuko Koyama, an abortion provider at Camelback Family Planning in Phoenix and pediatric emergency medicine physician

Dr. Jasleen Chhatwal, a psychiatrist in Tucson, also participated in the virtual gathering and discussed the need for the Arizona Abortion Access Act "amidst escalating efforts of anti-abortion politicians," while adding:

"There is notable concern that the same politicians who celebrated the 1864 ban and voted for the 15 week ban are plotting for November, trying to scam voters. A strategy leak last month showed that legislative Republicans are trying to confuse voters through dishonest, misleading ballot referrals, and/or future legislative actions to ban abortion further. These attacks aren’t going to stop. Anti-abortion extremists in Arizona and across the United States will keep working toward a total abortion ban that robs patients, families, and medical professionals of their right to make their own health care decisions."