ASU faculty member on leave after confrontational video at pro-Israel rally

TEMPE, Ariz. (CNN, KYMA/KECY) - An Arizona State University (ASU) faculty members is on leave after a confrontational viral video over the weekend.

The post-doctoral professor was caught on camera during a pro-israel rally in a heated exchange.

It was a rally showing support for Israel in front of ASU. A news outlet in Tempe, Arizona interviewed a man who was with the marchers.

Dr. Jonathan Yudelman said he was there to support Israel and counter the message of pro-Palestinian protesters across the country.

"We're students here on campus. I'm myself faculty. It was important to come out and make a statement for the community," Yudelman said.

Escalation

During the interview Sunday night, Yudelman also talked about the encampments and campus takeovers.

"I see what's going on all across the country. Campuses being taken over by supporters of terrorism. Jewish students being intimidated," Yudelman expressed.

The rally went on, so did Yudelman as a photographer went on to the next story. However, later that day, another video popped up online.

In the video, Yudelman got very close to a woman in a head scarf, and it escalates from there. While the video was only 58 seconds in length, the video went viral and was picked up by pro-Palestinian social media.

On Monday, an ASU spokesperson said Yudelman was on leave from his teaching position.

Pending

According to the online course Catalog, Yudelman taught great debates in american politics and great ideas in politics and ethics.

He's listed as a post-doctoral research fellow at the school of civic and economic thought and leadership.

ASU issued a statement saying, "ASU is aware of the allegations against Jonathan Yudelman and is investigating them."

Yudelman is on leave and will remain so pending the outcome of the investigation.