Three California campuses and one Washington state campus hold protest encampments

today at 2:09 PM
Published 2:15 PM

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - As colleges try to crack down on protest encampments, they continue to spread across the country.

At Sonoma State University (SSU), protesters continued to camp out as they called for an end to the violence in Gaza.

Students at San Francisco State University (SFSU) held a rally Monday, and professors have formed a local chapter of "Faculty for Justice in Palestine" to support them.

Several pro-Palestinian Sacramento State students set up tents on campus as well. A spokesperson from Sacramento State said the university is preparing a statement in response to the protest.

A group of University of Washington students joined the nationwide pro-Palestine protests, calling for the school to divest from Israel and cut ties with Boeing.

