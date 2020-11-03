Sinaloa cartel members arrested in Mexicali

News

All men arrested were between ages 18 and 21 years old.

MEXICALI, B.C. (KYMA, KECY) - Police arrested a group of 12 men accused of murdering two people last week in Baja California.

Televisa Mexicali Oficial says the 11 individuals arrested are between the ages of 18 to 21 years old.

According to police, all men are from a cartel in Sinaloa.

Police say an operation resulted in the arrest of one man in Mexicali after allegedly stealing a motorcycle similar to the one reported in an involved murder last week.

During the arrests, police found plenty of firearms.

Sources say all men are mostly from Sinaloa, Mexico.