San Luis holds Special Election for Prop 422

San Luis, Arizona residents can still vote on Tuesday and have until 7 p.m.

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The City of San Luis is holding a Special Election on Tuesday, May 21, for residents to vote on Proposition 422.

Currently, San Luis, Arizona doesn’t have a property tax and this proposition, if passed, would require homeowners to pay between $200 and $500 annually based on their property’s value.

The city clerk, Sonia Cornelio, explained why San Luis, Arizona could use more funding, “Revenues received from state revenue sharing funds are very limited due to the city’s low population. Additionally, the city has rather low revenue generated by city sales tax due to the low number of businesses operating within city limits.”

The funds from the proposed property tax would be allocated to public works projects. “The mayor and city council intend that these limited monies will be used for the maintenance and/or upgrades to parks, open space, and public road infrastructure,” shared Cornelio.

Only San Luis, Arizona residents can vote in the Special Election.

If you would like to vote in person, the following voting centers are open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday:

Yuma County Library San Luis Branch (1075 N. 6th Avenue, San Luis, AZ 85349)

San Luis Medical Mall (151 Oak Avenue, San Luis, AZ 85349)

A photo ID is required for voting in person.

Residents can also drop off their ballots at the Yuma County Library San Luis Branch and the Recorder's Office (102 S. Main Street, Yuma, Arizona 85364).

