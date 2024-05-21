Spring-like temperatures and breezy
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Typical dry and warm weather will persist through the remainder of this week and this weekend, with near-normal temperatures each day as the Desert Southwest will have highs in the nineties.
Daily breeziness in the afternoons and evenings will still be expected Wednesday-Saturday with gusts 20-30 MPH.
Highest wind speeds will be on Friday.
A weak disturbance will move in late this week which will bring a slight enhancement to the winds and slightly cooler temperatures.
By early next week, temperatures will warm to above normal as high pressure develops.