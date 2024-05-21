Skip to Content
Spring-like temperatures and breezy

Weather Authority/ KYMA
today at 5:56 PM
Published 3:09 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Typical dry and warm weather will persist through the remainder of this week and this weekend, with near-normal temperatures each day as the Desert Southwest will have highs in the nineties. 

Daily breeziness in the afternoons and evenings will still be expected Wednesday-Saturday with gusts 20-30 MPH. 

Highest wind speeds will be on Friday.

A weak disturbance will move in late this week which will bring a slight enhancement to the winds and slightly cooler temperatures. 

By early next week, temperatures will warm to above normal as high pressure develops.

Melissa Zaremba

Melissa Zaremba joined KYMA in November 2021 and is the Chief Weather Forecaster.

If you have a story idea or want to share any weather pictures with Melissa, you can email her at melissa.zaremba@kecytv.com.

