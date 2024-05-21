Skip to Content
Rep. Gallego announces efforts to recruit, train, and retain more law enforcement officers

today at 1:45 PM
Published 11:58 AM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Congressman Ruben Gallego (D-Arizona) has backed up the Strong Communities Act, a bipartisan legislation meant to build stronger relationships between police and the community to recruit and retain more law enforcement officers in Arizona.

We spoke with the Yuma Police Department (YPD) and the Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) who shared what they are currently doing to retain and recruit law enforcement officers.

YPD said the Skill Bridge program has been successful as they work hand in hand with the local military, showing the police department is an option as the next step in their career.

YCSO said the extra pay to deputies has also played a huge role in retaining officers as they work with Arizona@Work to offer recruits pay while they go through the academy.

The Yuma County Sheriff's Office is currently recruiting, and if you are interested in learning more, you can click here.

The Yuma Police Department is also looking for more officers, if you are interested in applying, you can visit their website by clicking here.

Valeria Rodriguez

Valeria Rodriguez joined the KYMA team as a multimedia journalist in June 2023.
If you have any story ideas, you can contact her at valeria.rodriguez@kecytv.com.

