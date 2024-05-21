Imperial Valley College and UCLA partner in new study

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Imperial Valley College and UCLA have partnered to provide insights into the lithium industry in Imperial County and how young residents can benefit from it.

It's part of the "Thriving Youth survey”, a state-wide research project led by the UCLA Chicano Studies Research Center.

It seeks to understand young people's educational goals, job training, and civic involvement within their counties.

On Tuesday, they shared their initial findings on the interests and needs of young people in Imperial County, specifically on how they can potentially make up the workforce of the lithium industry.

"It is extremely important to have an event like this because we need to center youth because they are the future of our county, the future of our state, our country," says Monique Ureña, a student at UC San Diego.

Questions in the survey examined familiarity with lithium-related economic and job development.

The study also focused on young Latina residents.