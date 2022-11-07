circle-arrow
Play Button
Stop Button
chevron-right
chevron-left
chevron-up
search
warning
chevron-left-skinny
chevron-right-skinny
x
clock
calendar
play-button
cancel-circle
user
twitter
facebook
youtube
instagram
email
linkedin
News
As Seen on TV
Crime
Education
Home Grown
Immigration
Imperial County
Mexico
Military
Politics
National-World
Special Reports
Polls
Yuma County
Weather
Local Forecast
Weather Authority Weather Alert Day
Weather Authority Insider Blog
Heat Awareness
Monsoon
Events
Traffic
Sports
College Sports
High School Sports
Local Sports
Noticias 3
Clima
Política
Noticias CNN
Noticias de México
Noticias de Yuma
Noticias del Valle Imperial
Programacion
Telemundo en Vivo
Play!
Contests
Share
Videos and Galleries
News 11 Newscast Livestream
13 On Your Side Newscast Livestream
Livestream Special Coverage
Must See Photo Galleries
Desert Southwest Living
Weekly Health Tips
Consumer
Local Health
Technology
Top Mealz
The Good Stuff
Shop
Cancer Resources
Health Connections
Fox 9
Jobs
KYMA Careers
Arizona Careers
About us
Meet the Team
TV Listings
Contact Us
Jobs/Internships
Advertise With Us
Closed Captioning
Download Our Apps
FCC Public Files
Skip to Content
News
Weather
Events
Sports
T3 Noticias
Health
Contests
Share
Watch
Yuma
103°
ARIZONA PRIMARY ELECTION RESULTS
Select a Race
U.S. SENATE ARIZONA (R)
U.S. SENATE ARIZONA (D)
U.S. REPRESENTATIVE AZ DISTRICT 7 (D)
U.S. REPRESENTATIVE AZ DISTRICT 7 (R)
U.S. REPRESENTATIVE AZ DISTRICT 9 (R)
U.S. REPRESENTATIVE AZ DISTRICT 9 (D)
ARIZONA CORPORATION COMMISSION (R)
ARIZONA CORPORATION COMMISSION (D)
ARIZONA STATE SENATOR DISTRICT 23 (D)
ARIZONA STATE SENATOR DISTRICT 23 (R)
ARIZONA STATE SENATOR DISTRICT 25 (R)
ARIZONA STATE REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 23 (R)
ARIZONA STATE REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 23 (D)
ARIZONA STATE REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 25 (R)
ARIZONA STATE REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 25 (D)
YUMA CITY COUNCIL
SAN LUIS CITY COUNCIL
SOMERTON CITY COUNCIL
YUMA COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS DIST. 4
YUMA COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS DIST. 1
YUMA COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS DIST. 2
YUMA COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS DIST. 3
YUMA COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS DIST. 5
YUMA COUNTY ASSESSOR
YUMA COUNTY RECORDER
YUMA COUNTY SCHOOL SUPERINTENDENT
YUMA COUNTY TREASURER
YUMA COUNTY ATTORNEY
YUMA COUNTY SHERIFF
YUMA COUNTY JUDGE OF SUPERIOR COURT DIV. 4
YUMA COUNTY SUPERIOR COURT JUDGE DIV.4
YUMA COUNTY SUPERIOR COURT JUDGE DIV. 6
YUMA COUNTY SUPERIOR COURT JUDGE DIV. 7
Loading Election Results...
Skip to content
Open toolbar
Accessibility Tools
Accessibility Tools
Increase Text
Increase Text
Decrease Text
Decrease Text
Grayscale
Grayscale
High Contrast
High Contrast
Negative Contrast
Negative Contrast
Light Background
Light Background
Links Underline
Links Underline
Readable Font
Readable Font
Reset
Reset