Help support local family who were injured in car crash

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - A GoFundMe was created for a family injured in a car crash and is asking for the community's help.

According to GoFundMe, a Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu instructor in El Centro, Professor Morales, was in a car crash with his family about a week ago.

Professor Morales and his family were injured in the crash and their vehicle was totaled.

The GoFundMe said Professor Morales' 9-year-old daughter needed emergency surgery after she had multiple fractures to her leg and hip and is now recovering at home and is doing well.

"We expect Professor Morales’s daughter will have multiple doctor appointments in San Diego along with physical therapy sessions and medical imaging. It is with deep appreciation for Professor Morales that we humbly ask for your support during this difficult time for his family. Our goal is to alleviate some of the financial stress his family will have with medical bills and the replacement of their car." GoFundMe Fundraiser

If you would like to donate to the family, click HERE.