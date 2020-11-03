Skip to Content
News
By
Published 9:39 pm

Prop 207 passes to legalize marijuana in Arizona

KYMA 2020 PROP 207 (1)

Arizonans vote yes on Prop 207, making recreational marijuana legal in the state.

(KYMA, KECY) - Proposition 207 has passed legalizing recreational marijuana in Arizona.

What does it mean for Arizona voters? The Arizona Secretary of State's Office described Prop 207 as:

"The law would allow limited marijuana possession, use, and cultivation by adults 21 or older; amend criminal penalties for marijuana possession; ban smoking marijuana in public; impose a 16% excise tax on marijuana sales to fund public programs; authorize state/local regulation of marijuana licensees; and allow expungement of marijuana offenses."

According to AzFamily, anyone 21 and older can legally buy and consume one ounce of marijuana. However, smoking it is still banned.

RELATED LINK: Two Arizona props: Recreational marijuana and education tax

Prop 207 places a 16 percent tax on all marijuana sales to help fund community services.

Arizona News / Decision 2020 / Top Stories

Sumiko Keil

Sumiko Keil has served as the Digital Content Producer since March 2019.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content