Prop 207 passes to legalize marijuana in Arizona
Arizonans vote yes on Prop 207, making recreational marijuana legal in the state.
(KYMA, KECY) - Proposition 207 has passed legalizing recreational marijuana in Arizona.
What does it mean for Arizona voters? The Arizona Secretary of State's Office described Prop 207 as:
"The law would allow limited marijuana possession, use, and cultivation by adults 21 or older; amend criminal penalties for marijuana possession; ban smoking marijuana in public; impose a 16% excise tax on marijuana sales to fund public programs; authorize state/local regulation of marijuana licensees; and allow expungement of marijuana offenses."
According to AzFamily, anyone 21 and older can legally buy and consume one ounce of marijuana. However, smoking it is still banned.
Prop 207 places a 16 percent tax on all marijuana sales to help fund community services.
