Two Arizona props: Recreational marijuana and education tax

Arizona Ballot Propositions

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Two Arizona propositions are critical for the state's future. They propose legalizing recreational marijuana and imposing a 3.5% education tax.

Proposition 207 would legalize recreational marijuana in Arizona, but there are pros and cons to the prop.

Since 2010, cannabis has been used medically in Arizona.

Medical marijuana growers expect a huge boost in sales if the prop gets enough "yes" votes.

Even though some say the state will benefit economically, those opposed feel this legalization will put the community in danger, including children, and create more opportunities to drive under the influence.

Robert Masson, an agriculture extension agent in Yuma County, says that growers will need to decide when to grow it if it passes. Since Yuma is already a largely agricultural county, it can't interfere with some of the world's most important crops.

"There are some negatives: more disease pressure, more insect pressure, dust, so quality issues, spider webs, things like that," Masson explained.

Reed Porter, a medical marijuana grower, says there are many advantages to legalizing it recreationally.

"The decriminalization of it keeps people, keeps them out of the court systems as well as the prison systems, so we can actually, you know, deal with real crime," Porter said.

In a controlled environment, marijuana can be grown year-round. Supporters of the prop say it will also help the state's economy.

Prop 207 would also place a 16% tax on all marijuana sales to help fund community services.

Prop 208 is the second measure on the Arizona ballot.

It's an education tax for singles who make more than $250,000 a year or couples who make more than $500,000 a year.

Proposition 208's 3.5% income tax would go toward teacher salaries and education programs.

Teachers in Arizona started a movement to fight for higher pay: Red for Ed, like Arizona, is one of the lowest-ranked states in education.

But not everyone agrees that taxing high income residents will work.

Candidate for U.S. Senate Mark Kelly says a "yes" vote on prop 208 would be an investment in education, but it requires keeping top officials accountable.

"We are 45th in teacher pay and 47th in per-pupil spending compared to other states. That's not an investment in education, but this is a job that the legislature should be doing and working with the governor, and it hasn't happened, and we haven't valued education," Kelly stated. "Prop 208 is trying to address this failure of our state government."

Those against prop 208 say they want to save the economy and restore it to pre-covid times, including Garrick Taylor, spokesperson for No on Prop 208.

"Nextdoor in California, just on the other side of the Colorado River, taxes are much higher. Regulations are much more stingy, but in Yuma County, we have a more competitive tax rate, attracts more business, and the economy grows" Taylor said. "Let's not adopt the policies of nextdoor in California. Let's keep the Arizona economy competitive."

They say this tax is not what the education system needs to give students a higher quality education, citing California's high tax rate as an example.

