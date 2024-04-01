What to know about AT&T data breach

(KYMA, KECY/CNN) - Protect your private information now. That's the advice from experts if you're involved in the massive AT&T data breach announced over the weekend.

AT&T says it's investigating how information from 73 million customers got onto the dark web. It says it's now notifying those affected.

The breach appears to involve data from 2019 or earlier.

If you think you've been hacked, experts say to reset your password, ask a credit reporting agency to put a fraud alert on your account, and consider a credit freeze to block someone from opening a credit card in your name.