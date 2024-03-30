Skip to Content
AT&T investigates data leak on the dark web

today at 10:52 AM
(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - AT&T is investigating a leak that dumped millions of customers' data on the dark web, and that includes personal information such as social security numbers.

The leak happened about two weeks ago. The telecommunications company says it appears to involve data from 2019 or earlier.

The leak affects more than seven-million "current" customers, and more than 65 million "former" customers.

AT&T is contacting affected customers and has reset their passcodes. It's also offering free credit monitoring services.

Dillon Fuhrman

dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com

