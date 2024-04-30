Skip to Content
Former President Trump’s hush money trial continues

(CNN, KYMA/KECY) - The criminal trial of former President Donald Trump resumes in New York Tuesday with testimony from Gary Farro.

Farro is a banker who worked with then-Trump lawyer Michael Cohen when Cohen, Trump's self-described "fixer," paid adult film star Stormy Daniels $130,000 to keep quiet during the 2016 presidential campaign about her allegation that she had a sexual encounter with Trump a decade earlier.

Trump denies her claim.

Trump is charged with 34 counts of falsifying business records related to reimbursing Cohen for the Daniels payment.

He has pleaded not guilty.

