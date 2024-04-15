Trump hush money trial underway in New York

NEW YORK (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Donald Trump's historic criminal trial is getting underway in New York. The former president left Trump Tower for the Manhattan Courthouse Monday morning.

Trump is the first former president to stand trial on criminal charges. The charges relate to Trump's first run for president in 2016.

Prosecutors allege he took part in a scheme to suppress scandalous stories about him in the run-up to Election Day.

In brief remarks to cameras set up inside the courthouse, Trump said that the trial is "an assault on America."

"This case is nonsense and should have never been brought it doesnt deserve anything like this. There is no case and they've said it people that don't necessarily follow or like Donald Trump said this is an outrage that this case was brought. This is political persecution, this is persecution like never before. Nobody's ever seen anything like it. And again, it's a case that should have never been brought. It's an assault on America. That's why I'm very proud to be here. This is an assault on our country and it's a country that is failing. It's a country that's run by an incompetent man." Former President Donald Trump

Trump is required to be present for the entire trial, which could last as long as eight weeks. He's pleaded not guilty to 34 counts of falsifying business records.

The trial kicks off Monday with jury selection.