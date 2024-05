UPDATE (10 AM): Holtville Fire said the brush fire has burned two acres and is heading northbound.

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - A brush fire was seen on Thursday morning.

The brush fire appears to be in an area near Picacho Road and by Bruce Church on the Imperial County side of the Colorado River.

No word on what the cause of the brush fire is.

