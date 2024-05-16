Temperatures are heating up with more breezy evenings

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - An Air Quality Alert is now in effect until 8 pm tonight for Imperial Valley and El Centro due to high levels of ozone (smog).

Breezy evenings will continue for the rest of the week and into the weekend where gust 20-25 MPH is expected.

A lower pressure system will continue to move east, which will give an opportunity for a ridge of pressure to move to bring back drier and warmer conditions.

Daytime highs will heat up to the low 100s starting Friday and through the weekend.

Slightly cooler, but seasonable temperatures will join in early next week.