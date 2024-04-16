Former President Trump’s hush money trial continues

NEW YORK (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Former President Trump is in a New York courtroom again Tuesday for his continuing criminal trial.

Trump has pleaded not guilty to 34 counts of falsifying business records. The charges are tied to a payment he made to an adult film actor at the end of the 2016 election cycle.

On Tuesday, the court will continue with the jury selection process. Trump is required to be present at trial, which could go six to eight weeks.

The former president spoke with reporters before entering the courtroom. Trump called the trial a "disgrace" and said that he should be on the campaign trail and not in court.

"This is a trial that should have never been brought. It's a trial that is being looked upon and looked at all over the world. Their calling, they're looking at it and analyzing it. I was paying a lawyer and marked it down as a legal expense. Some accountant I didn't know marked it down as a legal expense. That's exactly what it was. And you've been indicted over that. I should be right now in Pennsylvania and Florida. In many other states, North Carolina, Georgia, campaigning." Former President Donald Trump

More than half of prospective jurors from the first batch of 96 were excused Monday after they said they could not be fair and impartial.

Nine more were excused when the judge found that they could not serve for other reasons.