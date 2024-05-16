City of Yuma presents ‘Beyond the Dais’

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The City of Yuma is presenting Beyond the Dais, a video series designed to help residents learn more about Yuma's elected officials.

The program features candid interviews and behind-the-scenes footage of each council member and what makes them most proud of Yuma.

The city celebrated its 110th birthday this year, providing an opportunity for the community to reflect on Yuma's rich history.

The City of Yuma said Beyond the Dais was created to connect that legacy to the present by giving us a look at the life of current elected officials, like Mayor Doug Nicholls, who will be featured in the first episode.

"Each piece, they answer a few questions, they talk about why they ran for office, their backgrounds. What brought them to Yuma? Did they grow up here? Are they a transplant? What their hobbies are. They also get to talk about what they are most proud of, their accomplishments, and their vision, what their hope is for Yuma's future," said Jennifer Reichelt, City of Yuma Deputy City Administrator.

Beyond the Dais is recorded and edited by the city of Yuma's Senior Video Production and Operations Specialist Geoff Montgomery.

The first episode will air on Friday on the city of Yuma's website and all its social media platforms.