Yuma man arrested for fatal crash

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A man was arrested and booked on multiple charges including second-degree murder for a fatal crash back in March.

27-year-old Alexander Trace Ray was arrested on Tuesday, May 14, and booked into the Yuma County Detention Center for charges including:

second-degree homicide,

endangerment,

AGG DUI,

criminal damage,

and reckless and aggressive driving.

He is also being held on a $500,000 bond.

The Yuma Police Department (YPD) said Ray was driving at excessive speed with a young child in the vehicle who was left with a relative before the crash happened.

However, YPD mentioned there were no other passengers in either vehicle during the crash.

YPD also identified the deceased driver of the Toyota Scion as 29-year-old Ruben Orozco Gonzalez.

On Friday, March 22, Yuma police said Ray was driving a 2022 Tesla eastbound on County 16th Street at a high rate of speed and did not stop at the stop sign at Avenue 3E.

The Tesla then crashed with a 2006 Toyota Scion driving southbound on Avenue 3E.

Yuma police said Gonzalez, who was driving the Toyota, was ejected from his vehicle and died.

Ray was extracted from his vehicle and taken to Yuma Regional Medical Center in serious but stable condition said YPD.

If you or anyone else have information on this case, contact YPD at (928) 783-4421 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.