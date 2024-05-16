Incarcerated individuals graduate

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - 30 incarcerated men at Centinela State Prison graduated Thursday after training for jobs they could qualify for once they're back in society.

"People always talk about when I get out I am going to do this when I get out when I get out I am going to do that... if you don’t do it now then you aren’t going to do it then it starts right now... success begins with opportunity," said Tony Curtis, a former graduate who is now a co-owner of a construction company and senior pastor at a local church.

I spoke to a graduate who said it took him at least a year to obtain his certification. Although it was challenging, it was achievable.

Congratulations to everyone from us here at KYMA!