Senate votes to pass the national security supplemental bill

WASHINGTON (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The national security supplemental package is taking another step closer to reaching President Biden's desk.

The Senate voted Tuesday night in favor of the $95 billion foreign aid package that will deliver funding to Israel, Ukraine and Taiwan. The legislation overwhelmingly passed by a vote of 79 to 18.

On Saturday, the House passed the measure with bipartisan support. Funding includes $60 billion in aid to Ukraine, $26 billion to Israel and $8 billion to Taiwan.

The legislation also includes a proposal that would provide a pathway to banning TikTok in the United States.

Senate leaders on both sides of the aisle began debating the legislation Tuesday morning, and cleared a test vote earlier in the evening before launching into a final vote.

"The White House needed this aid. It's it's a lot of aid. It wasn't cut. And the White House is making sure and doing everything it can to make sure that that humanitarian aid gets to the people it needs as quickly as possible. I have a lot of confidence in them and doing that. Look, Speaker Johnson put it in the bill, in the big supplemental bill, and we had to get the supplemental bill passed as quickly as possible. I left a message for President Zelenskyy [Tuesday night]. He had called me the other day, and said, 'Okay, we got it done. Now go win the fight.'" Sen. Chuck Shumer (D-NY), Majority Leader of the United States Senate

"So, I'll just say to my colleagues, we can wish for a world where the responsibilities of leadership don't fall to us, or we can act like we understand that they do. [On Tuesday night], as at so many moments in our history, idle calls for America to lower its guard ring hollow." Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY), Senate Minority Leader

Following the Senate's passge of the bill, President Biden released a statement saying the he will sign the national security package into law.

The president's statement noted that he plans to sign the bill into law Wednesday as soon as it reaches his desk.

Biden's statement thanked Senators Schumer and McConnell, as well as other bipartisan lawmakers in the Senate who voted for the bill.

He also says the legislations will make "the nation and world more secure."