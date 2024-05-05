Comic book store in California holds final Free Comic Book Day

CONCORD, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The final chapter at the East Bay area store that started a movement.

Flying Colors Comics in Concord, California held the first Free Comic Book Day more than 20 years ago. Since then, its become a worldwide phenomenon.

The store held its final free comic book day event at its longtime home on Saturday. However, the owner, Joe Field, says that doesn't mean its the end of their story.

Flying Colors Comics in Concord had comic books flying off the shelves on Saturday.

"It's Free Comic Book Day. An event that I founded back in 2001 that got its first event in 2002," Field shared.

"Bringing literature and art together"

Field came up with the idea and it really took off.

"60 countries do Free Comic Book Day. It's free comics for everyone who comes into the store. It's a happy day. It's a way for us to maybe call back people who used to be comic book readers, and for whatever just need a little prod. It's a way to thank our current customers." Joe Field, Owner, Flying Colors Comics

"I really like comic books because it brings literature and art together in this really awesome way," said Sam Hallet, a Concord resident.

But Field says Flying Colors Comics and their time at a location at Oak Grove Plaza will be coming to and end.

"This is extra poignant...because this is...Free Comic Book Day is the world's largest comic book related event, and this is where it was founded, but this the last one that will be in [the location where we're at] because we have lost our lease. Joe Field, Owner, Flying Colors Comics

A sense of community

Flying Colors Comics opened its doors in 1988, and Field says their lease is up in January, but the story doesn't end there.

"We will be moving to a new location. We haven't announced where that is yet...it will be in the City of Concord," Field shared.

"They're trying to get a new location and keep it going, which is...gotta think positive," said Andrew, a comic book fan.

On Saturday, plenty of comic book fans were here, both first time visitors and long time customers. Some customers say this is a regular event for them but they also say the store offers a sense of community.

"The environment that Joe sets is wonderful. I like the people and community," Andrew expressed.

A sense of community customers and readers hope will continue in the store's next chapter.