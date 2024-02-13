Senate approves Supplemental Aid Bill, will go to House of Representatives

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The U.S. Senate passed the Supplemental Aid Bill Tuesday morning. The vote was 70 to 29.

The bill calls for $95 billion in aid to Israel, Ukraine and Taiwan.

The Senate considered the foreign aid portion of the bill, with the border security measures removed.

The bill now goes to the Republican-dominated House, where it faces an uncertain future. Many House Republicans are opposed to further aid to Ukraine.

House Speaker Mike Johnson has criticized the bill citing its lack of border provisions. He issued a statement on Monday saying that the Senate "should have gone back to the drawing board to amend the current bill to include real border security provisions that would actually help end the ongoing catastrophe."

"America's resolve"

Majority Leader Chuck Schumer made remarks on the Senate floor shortly after the bill's passage:

"With this bill, the Senate declares that American leadership will not waver, not falter, not fail. With this bill the Senate keeps its word to Ukrainians in need of supplies and ammunition, to innocent Palestinian civilians in need of relief, to Israelis in need of support, and to US service members on patrol in the Indo Pacific, the Red Sea and around the world. Today, we make Vladimir Putin regret the day he questioned America's resolve. And we send a clear bipartisan message of resolve to our allies in NATO."

Following the bill's passage, Arizona Senator Mark Kelly released a statement saying:

"Continuing to support Ukraine with the weapons and ammunition they need to beat Putin is not only the right thing to do—it's also critical to our national security. Today, a bipartisan majority of my Senate colleagues agreed, and we know a bipartisan majority in the House supports it too. But we can’t ignore the fact that we had a real, rare opportunity to also address the humanitarian crisis at our border. Republicans walked away from a bipartisan border agreement that should have been included in this package. I’ll keep working to fix our border and broken immigration system because for Arizonans it’s not just a talking point, but a reality we face every day."

