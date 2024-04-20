House passes foreign aid bills and forces TikTok’s parent company to sell it

WASHINGTON (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The House passed a $95 billion aid package Saturday that includes aid to Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan as well as forces TikTok's parent company to sell it.

Lawmakers were seen waving Ukrainian flags and cheering upon passage of the $60.8 billion bill for Ukraine.

It passed in a vote of 311 to 112 with one present and now heads to the Senate alongside the $26 billion Israel aid bill and two other pieces of legislation.

A $8.12 billion aid bill for Taiwan and another that forces TikTok's parent company, ByteDance, to sell the platform or face a nationwide ban.

The passage of the bills comes weeks after the Senate passed a mammoth bill with aid for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan, plus funding for border security.

House Speaker Mike Johnson refused to bring that bill to the floor, instead opting to pass three separate bills with aid for the three nations.

"Make no mistake, this is not a blank check like the Senate Supplemental Bill was. This is very different. Instead of taking the past path of least resistance and bringing up the Senate supplemental on the House floor, or just allowing a discharge petition to pursue which -- come forward, which would have had the same same outcome -- we gave our members a voice, we gave them a chance, we gave them a better process and, ultimately, a much better policy. I know there are critics of the legislation. I understand that. It is not a perfect piece of legislation. We're not ensured that in a time of divided government, and in a time where there are lots of different opinions. But there's no question whatsoever that the House has made many strong improvements to the Senate bill, and the product that we've sent over there is much better. This package, I will note, because it's very important, also includes national security priorities and many of them. It's an old military adage, but we would rather send bullets to the conflict overseas than our own boys, our troops. And I think this is an important moment, an important opportunity to make that decision. We allowed the House to do that and I expect the Senate will make the same decision. As I've said many times, I don't walk around this building being worried about a motion to vacate. I have to do my job. We did. I've done here what I believe to be the right thing, and that is to allow the House to work its will. And as I've said, you do the right thing and you let the chips fall where they may. We should only wave one flag on the House floor and I think we know which flag that is." Rep. Mike Johnson (R-LA), Speaker of the House

Following the bill's passage, Arizona Reprentative Raul Grijalva and Senate candidate Ruben Gallego issued statement respectively.

On Ukraine: "The security and humanitarian aid for Ukraine is long overdue and has been consistently delayed by House Republicans' intransigence and their caucus of Putin apologists. The need to support Ukraine in their fight for freedom and democracy against Putin's tyranny is not only the morally right thing to do, but also a strategic defense against Russian’s aim to disrupt global democracies. I remain committed to supporting Ukraine with the aid they need to protect themselves and to recover from the atrocities of this war." On Israel: "While it's critical that we provide humanitarian aid for Gaza, I am concerned by our unconditional military support for Israel. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's right-wing leadership continues to pursue military strategies and tactics that have resulted in the mass casualties of innocent women, children, families, and humanitarian workers in Gaza. President Biden must push for an immediate and permanent ceasefire and an end to this war. He must do all he can to stop the Netanyahu regime from dragging our nation into a broader regional conflict. Now is the time for de-escalation." On border security bill: "It is clear our asylum and immigration systems are broken, but the Republican border bill will only exacerbate the issues along our southern border. The system is broken because Republicans refuse to fix it – they instead push xenophobic, enforcement-only policies that separate families and create chaos. It’s time Republicans stopped blocking real solutions and politicizing immigration and the border communities I represent for gain ahead of the upcoming election. I continue to call for more resources for border communities, additional immigration judges, faster adjudication processes, increased work visas, and an eventual pathway to citizenship. As a nation, we must enact policies that tackle the underlying root issues that cause migration, as they will worsen without action." Rep. Raul Grijalva (D-Ariz.)