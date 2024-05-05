Retail gas prices drop 2.03 cents to $3.75 cents per gallon

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - There is good news for consumers ahead of the busy summer driving season. For the first time this year, the national average price for regular grade gasoline is down 2.03 cents to $3.75 cents per gallon. That's according to the latest Trilby Lundberg Survey.

The decrease comes after a surge of 59.25 cents per gallon earlier this year.

Analysts say the small drop at the pump may hold for a bit if oil prices show little change short term.

Two main factors are lower crude oil prices and weaker U.S. gasoline demand due to high inflation, and higher prices.

The retail diesel price is a brighter spot, down nearly 5.5 cents per gallon to 4.12.