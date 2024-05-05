Skip to Content
Consumer

Retail gas prices drop 2.03 cents to $3.75 cents per gallon

By ,
today at 12:29 PM
Published 12:41 PM

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - There is good news for consumers ahead of the busy summer driving season. For the first time this year, the national average price for regular grade gasoline is down 2.03 cents to $3.75 cents per gallon. That's according to the latest Trilby Lundberg Survey.

The decrease comes after a surge of 59.25 cents per gallon earlier this year.

Analysts say the small drop at the pump may hold for a bit if oil prices show little change short term.

Two main factors are lower crude oil prices and weaker U.S. gasoline demand due to high inflation, and higher prices.

The retail diesel price is a brighter spot, down nearly 5.5 cents per gallon to 4.12.

Article Topic Follows: Consumer

Jump to comments ↓

NBC News

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content