YPD and YFD on scene to investigate brush fire

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A brush fire broke out near Downtown Yuma late Sunday morning.

The fire broke out in the areas of S. Maiden Lane and S. Gila Street, as well as the intersection between Harold C. Giss Parkway and S. Redondo Center Drive.

The Yuma Police Department (YPD) and Yuma Fire Department (YFD) are on scene where they put out the fire and are investigating the cause of the brush fire.

According to a Facebook post, YPD says to avoid the area and use an alternate route.

KYMA will keep you updated on this breaking news story.