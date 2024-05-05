California representative on campus protests across the country

WASHINGTON (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - California Representative Ro Khanna (D) spoke with Margaret Brennan on Face the Nation on Sunday about the pro-Palestinian campus protests happening across the country.

"I think the president should and will get out there on campuses," Khanna expressed, who has been visiting colleges around the country during student protests.

"This is a defining moment for this generation, similar to anti-Vietnam protests, anti-apartheid protests, anti-Iraq war protests and they're telling us that over 30,000 people have died. It's time for this war to end," he added.

Rep. Khanna said the protests have led to an "awakening" in Washington saying, "Everyone from the president on down is aware that young people are upset at what's going on in the Middle East, and I do think it's had an awakening in Washington that this war has to end, that too many people are dying."

"What's lost is those few protesters who are inciting violence or engaging in that kind of antisemitism are diminishing the thousands of young people who simply want the war to end," Khanna spoke as some people have been seen at protests using violent or extreme rhetoric.

