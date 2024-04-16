Skip to Content
Local Politics

City of Calexico holds Recall Election

KYMA
By ,
today at 11:50 AM
Published 1:16 PM

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The City of Calexico and the Elections Office are holding the recall election Tuesday.

The polls opened at 7:00am, and Calexico voters will decide if Raul Urena and Gilberto Manzanarez will either stay or be removed from office.

In an interview, Linsey Dale, Director of the Imperial County Elections Office said this:

"Each ballot there are two questions...shall Raul Ureña be removed or recalled from his position and then the second question is shall Giberto Manzanarez be removed or recalled from his position as a councilmember so either way whichever vote goes 50% plus one that would determine...So if it’s 50% plus one yes then that member will be removed as a council member if it's 50% plus one no then they will remain on the council."

The polls will close at 8:00pm and KYMA will provide coverage and the results of the recall election.

Article Topic Follows: Local Politics

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

Author Profile Photo

Karina Bazarte

Karina Bazarte joined the KYMA team as a reporter in September 2022.
Reach out to Karina with story ideas and tips at: karina.bazarte@kecytv.com

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content