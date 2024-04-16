City of Calexico holds Recall Election

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The City of Calexico and the Elections Office are holding the recall election Tuesday.

The polls opened at 7:00am, and Calexico voters will decide if Raul Urena and Gilberto Manzanarez will either stay or be removed from office.

In an interview, Linsey Dale, Director of the Imperial County Elections Office said this:

"Each ballot there are two questions...shall Raul Ureña be removed or recalled from his position and then the second question is shall Giberto Manzanarez be removed or recalled from his position as a councilmember so either way whichever vote goes 50% plus one that would determine...So if it’s 50% plus one yes then that member will be removed as a council member if it's 50% plus one no then they will remain on the council."

The polls will close at 8:00pm and KYMA will provide coverage and the results of the recall election.