Calexico prepares for Recall Election

today at 1:09 PM
Published 12:00 PM

Calexico City Council Recall Election will be on Tuesday, April 16

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Calexico Recall Election happening on Tuesday, April 16 will decide whether council members, Gilberto Manzanarez and Raúl Ureña, are removed from office.

Residents for and against the two council members say they will be monitoring the election period.

Some have expressed their disagreement with several policies carried out by Ureña and Manzanarez.

They believe that the current administration has stagnated the city's development, and they have expressed political inexperience.

On the other hand, some residents are against the impeachment and approve of the change and development that the city has had from both council members.

Both groups are confident that this election will mark a change in the city of Calexico.

