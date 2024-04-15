City of Calexico prep for Recall Election on Tuesday

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Calexico Recall Election is coming soon up as residents decide the fate of two city council members on Tuesday, April 16.

According to sources, there are about 12 polls in Calexico, which will open at 7:00am and will close at 8:00pm.

On the ballot, Calexico voters will get to decide if Raul Ureña and Gilberto Manzanarez stay in office or get axed.

Sources say the council members have to get 50+1 no, meaning to not be removed from office, or a 50+1, meaning to be removed from office.