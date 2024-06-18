Final three people indicted in the Arizona “fake electors” case arraigned

PHOENIX (KYMA, KECY/NBC) - The final three of the 18 people indicted in the Arizona "fake electors" case is appearing in court for their arraignment on Tuesday.

Last month, John Eastman, the former attorney for former President Donald Trump, plead not guilty and will be back in court on July 2 for a pre-trial hearing.

Following Eastman's court appearance, former New York City Mayor Rudy Guiliani was served with indictment papers during his 80th birthday party in Florida.

Guiliani virtually appeared in court, where he and at least 10 others entered not guilty pleas. However, Guiliani was required to show up to Arizona in person for booking procedures following his virtual arraignment.

Two weeks ago, Mark Meadows, Trump's former Chief of Staff, virtually appeared in court to enter a not guilty plea and will be back in court on October 31.

